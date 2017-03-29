On March 29, 2017, Gerald Kunes; dear husband of the late Geraldine Kunes (nee Racusin); beloved father of Evan S. Kunes and Michael E. Kunes; dear brother of Herman (Alma) Kunes, the late Irving Kunes and Shirley Litman; adored brother-in-law of Ruth Kunes and Harold Litman; dear son of the late Samuel and Doris Kunes; also survived by five loving nieces and three nephews. Funeral services and interment will be held at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. on Sunday, April 2, at 12 noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Kennedy Krieger Institute, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore 21205. The family will be receiving at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton Pikesville, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday after interment.