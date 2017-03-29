On March 29, 2017, Shirley Deiner (nee Kwastel); beloved wife of the late Albert Deiner; devoted mother of Howard Deiner (Lynn Perlmutter), Beth (Michael) Kaminetz and the late Alex and Steven Deiner; dear sister of Barbara Kwastel Kramer (Linda Aviles); adored daughter of the late Rebecca and Morris Kwastel; also survived by five loving grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, March 30, at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018.