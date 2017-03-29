On March 28, 2017, Shirley Hirsch (nee Moochnek); beloved wife of the late Sol Hirsch; devoted mother of Carol (Jeff) Roth, Steven (Ellen) Hirsch, Tina (Lee) Sheller, Alan Hirsch (Dr. Dina Sokal), Don (Nell) Hirsch and Charles Hirsch (Mary Miller); dear sister of Annette Schickman, Cecile Moochnek and the late Yetta Tomashoff; adored daughter of the late Fanny and Harry Moochnek; loving grandmother of Rachel (Ricky) Goldberg, Michael (Shanna) Hirsch, Frances (David) Sivakoff, Henry (Ruthanne) Sheller, Lucy Hirsch, Ann Hirsch (Gene McHugh), Sam, Alex, David, Ted, Ruth, Becky and Joe Hirsch; cherished great-grandmother of Walker and Jack Goldbertg, Eli Hirsch and Benjamin Sivakoff; beloved aunt of Nina (Dr. Gary) Wand, Ariel (Paul) Cohen and Adam Wand. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Na’amat USA, 21515 Vanowen St., Suite 102, Canoga Park, CA 91303 or Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 10 Diamond Crest Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Friday.