On March 17th, Herbert Bokish; beloved husband of Gail; loving father of Bruce (Nancy) Bokish and Linda (Larry) Lichtenauer; cherished grandfather of Sandra (Andie) Bokish, Alex, Evan and Bryan Lichtenauer; dear brother of Jerry (Marcia) Bokish , Abe Bookish, Zev (Aviva) Bokish and Dave (Sarah) Bokish. Donations may be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County. Interment at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, 5107 Europa Drive #E, Boynton Beach, Fl. (Platina).