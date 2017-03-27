On March 24, 2017, Evelyn Elaine Klitzner (nee Forshlager); beloved wife of the late Irving B. Klitzner; cherished mother of Sandra (Kenneth) Kantor and Sam Klitzner; devoted sister of Gloria Pruce and the late Bernice Cohen; loving grandmother of Fran Aden and Andrew Kantor (Melissa Kwan); adoring great-grandmother of Chase Aden, Mackenzie Aden and Lillian Kantor. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, March 29, at 2 p.m. Interment at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.