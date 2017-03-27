On Saturday, March 25, 2017, Iris Sandra Rombro (nee Kelman); loving wife of Judge Richard Rombro; devoted mother of Richard (Amy) Kandel and Howard (Sarah) Kandel; loving stepmother to Alan (Ashley) Rombro, Charles (Pam) Rombro, Jay (Randi) Rombro and Robin Rombro; beloved sister of Joyce (late Herb) Kronthal and Barbara Bernstein; adoring grandmother of Alex and Jonathan Kandel, Zachary and Jacob Kandel, Joseph (Joanna) Rombro and Rebecca Rombro, Elana and Adina Rombr, and Sam and Jonah Rombro; devoted daughter of the late Ethel and Morris Kelman. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, March 29, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 8002 Brynmor Court, #304, Baltimore, MD 21208.