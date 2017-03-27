On March 26, 2017, Gerald I. Libowitz; beloved husband of the late Esther Libowitz (nee Rotkovitz); devoted father of Ira (Jill) Libowitz and Wendy Libowitz; dear brother of Shirley Kessler and the late Alvin Libowitz, Ralph Libowitz and Marilyn Polansky; cherished son of the late Jacob and Frieda Libowitz; loving Pop-pop of Jason and Stephanie Wolf; loving uncle of Merle (Howard) Wolf and Ivan (Suzi) Rotkovitz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, March 28, at 12 noon. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, c/o Heyman, 4014 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 115 Neel Ave., Reisterstown, MD 21136.