On March 26, 2017, Leopold ‘Lee’ Vogelstein; beloved husband of Shirley Vogelstein (nee Pearlmutter); loving father of Dr. Bert, Michael, Dr. Kenny, Cherie and the late Dr. Barry Vogelstein; devoted father-in-law of Ilene, Eve, Fran and Debbie Vogelstein; loving grandfather of Jacob (Rachel), Joshua (Kathryn) and Ahava Vogelstein, Hana Rose (Ruslan) Kondratyuk, Claire (Eric) Loeb, Danny (Marla), Harvey (Marlee), Jordan Vogelstein, Dylan Miller, Aviva Vogelstein (fiancé Daniel Ghitman), Arielle, Tobias, Atara, Tali, Teva, Acey and Elan Vogelstein, Zachary, Talia and Ezra Weiner; adored great-grandfather of Sage and Parker Vogelstein, Turner and Barrett Kondratyuk and Lion Vogelstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 27, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth Yehuda Anshe Kurland Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Friends of Meir Panim, 5316 New Utrecht Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11219.