On March 25, 2017, Ansela Myra Greenberg (nee Morganstein), beloved wife of the late Harvey Greenberg; loving mother of Donna (Gary) Friedman, Adrienne Greenberg (John White) and Ellen (Jim) Sheridan; adored sister of the late Donald Morganstein; devoted grandmother of Eric Friedman, Ryan Friedman and Ethan Sheridan; cherished daughter of the late Mildred and Louis Morganstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 27, at 2 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 21 Diamond Crest Court (Summit Chase), Baltimore, MD 21209, with services Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. The family will receive on Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m.