On March 25, 2017, Annabelle Davis (nee Greenfield); beloved wife of the late Bernard Davis; loving mother of Robert (Wendy) Davis and Cheryl (Aaron) Handler; devoted sister of Seymour (Elaine) Greenfield, Rosalyn (William) Schonberger and the late Lillian Halpern; loving grandmother of Stacy Parsons (Bob Hoff), Lisa Siegel (Dan Pecoraro), Jeffrey Davis and Mark (Debbie) Davis; adored great-grandmother of Dylan Siegel. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, Md. on Monday, March 27, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 4215 Chastetree Court, Pikesville, MD 21208, through Tuesday evening.