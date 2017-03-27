On March 24, 2017, Dolores Bayer (nee Pickus); beloved wife of the late Monroe Bayer; cherished mother of Michael Bayer and the late Alan Bayer; loving mother-in-law of Naomi Bayer; devoted sister of the late Malcolm and Jerry Pickus; dear daughter of the late Rose and Nathan Pickus; loving grandmother of Sarah (Marc) Brown and Avi Bayer; adoring great-grandmother of Sadie and Josephine Brown. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Monday, March 27, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 1300 Musgrove Road, Lutherville, MD 21093, through Tuesday.