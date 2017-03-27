On March 25, 2017, Edward Feldman; beloved husband of Jeannette Sandler Feldman; loving father of Dr. Marc (Joan) Feldman, Lynn (Richard) Berger and Michael (Stephanie) Feldman; amazing “Pa” of Jessica (Andy) Norris, Jonathan (Andrea) Feldman, Matthew (Jodi) Berger, Meredith McCullough (Adam Goodman), Brooks Feldman and Rebecca Feldman; adored great-grandfather of Sydney and Mason Norris, Samuel, Maya and Bela Feldman, Dean, Cole and Emerson Berger and Tyler McCullough; brother of the late Stanley (Jean) Feldman and Raye (Henry) Weinberg; brother-in-law of Edith Shulman, Mary Krell and Arlene Sandler and the late Florence and Mark Wartow, Etta and Samuel Grodnitzky, Harry Flitt, Murray Krell and Bernard Sandler; devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 27, at 12 noon. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. In mourning at 8903 Grummore Circle, Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday only.