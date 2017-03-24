On March 22, 2017, Dorothy Siedband; survived by her husband Mel, sons Rick (Carol Sarnat) and Marc (Debbie), grandsons Elan, Michael (Asya Agulnik) and David and granddaughter Kyla. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, March 28, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Madison, WI 53711.
Leave a Reply