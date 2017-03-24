On March 24, 2017, Salo “Sasha” Noehovici, devoted husband of the late Elizabeth Noehovici (nee Mendrochovitz); devoted father of Wanda (Stefan) Grasu; adored brother of the late Suzana Gottesman; loving grandfather of Beatrice Grasu (David Donn) and Alexander Grasu; dear son of the late Natalia and Wolf Noehovici. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 27, at 10 a.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024. The family will be receiving at 137 Chargeur Drive, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Monday only.