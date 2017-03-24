On March 24, 2017, Eric Sachs; beloved husband of Susanne Sachs (nee Wollenberg); devoted father of Lenny Sachs, Karen (Mark) Kanefsky and Hildy (Mark) Gordon; dear brother of the late Kurt David Sachs and Ilse Stenos; loving grandfather of Daniel Kurt and Nicole Hope Kanefsky, Jeremy Keith and Joshua Daniel Gordon. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 7202 Rockland Hills Drive #205, Baltimore, MD 21209 through Tuesday.