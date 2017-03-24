On March 23, 2017, Lee Hochberg (nee Bisesi); wife of the late Shep Hochberg; devoted mother of Sharon (Dr. Richard) Lamb, Arthur (Christie) Hochberg and Danny Hochberg; loving sister of Margeurite Trower and August Bisesi; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Md. on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at Suburban Country Club 7600 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, on Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m.