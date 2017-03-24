On March 23, 2017, Shifrah Wollner; beloved mother of Chane (Yehuda Leib) Steiman, Barbara (Jack) Nicholson, Noah Wollner, Gabriel (Davida) Wollner and Dov Wollner; loving sister of Malka Shavrick, Zipporah Rosenblatt and Esther Macklin. Also survived by loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 6414 Park Heights Ave., Apt. E2, Baltimore, MD 21215, Friday mincha at 4 p.m., sitting Saturday 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday shachris 9 a.m. and mincha/ma’ariv 7:15 p.m., Monday through Wednesday shachris 7:30 a.m. and mincha/ma’ariv 7:15 p.m., Thursday shachris 7:30 a.m.