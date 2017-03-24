On Monday, February 13, 2017, Irving Ehudin; beloved husband of Rosalind and the late Lee Rhoda; devoted father of Karen (Jeffrey) and Robert (Barbara); step-father of Jonathan (Patricia) and Mary; beloved brother of the late Morton and Herman; cherished grandfather of Lee, Devin, Hannah, Justin, Sophie and Max. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or to the Meyerberg Fitness Center. 3101 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.