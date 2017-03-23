On March 22, 2017, Judge Eugene Frahm; husband of the late Sue Frahm (nee Varhaftik); fiance of Tammy Lynne Evans; father of Michael (Betsy) Frahm, Gary Frahm (Mary Michel) and the late Beth Frahm Frank; father-in-law of Steve Frank; grandfather of Shaun (Samantha) Frahm and Morgan Ashley (Asher) Honick; great-grandfather of Brandon Honick; son of the late Rose and Samuel Frahm; brother of the late Faye (Jack) Doranz, Bettye (Robert) Rosenblatt, Sylvia Graber (Ray) LaBoff and Mitzi Raitzyk Polansky Tomasello; brother-in-law of Shirley (late Samuel) Varhaftik, late Maish Raitzyk, late Paul Polansky and the late Herbert (Rita) Fishbein. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Md. on Sunday, March 26, at 11:30 a.m. Please omit flowers.