On March 21, 2017, Helen Louise Surosky (nee Michaelson); beloved wife of the late Ellis H. Surosky; devoted mother of Maxine (Samuel) Levin; cherished sister of the late Morton, Hyman and Jerome Michaelson; adored grandmother of Lisa (Christian) Giansante; loving great-grandmother of Jordan and Emily Giansante; devoted friend of Faye Better. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, March 23, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 1 High Stepper Court #605 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208.