On March 22, 2017, Vivian Zipper (nee Altfeld); beloved wife of the late Morton Zipper; mother of Gary Zipper, Ellen Subock and the late Robert Zipper; mother-in-law of Bob Subock and Shelley Zipper; sister of Shelden (Naoko) Altfeld; grandmother of Melissa (Jason) Greenstein and Evan Zipper; great-grandmother of Jagger and Jax Greenstein; daughter of the late Joshua and Goldie Altfeld. Funeral services and interment will be held at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. on Friday, March 24, at 11:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or Believe Big, 4821 Butler Road, Suite 1D, Glyndon, MD 21136. The family will be receiving guests at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117 following interment until 8 p.m.