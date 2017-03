On March 21, 2017, Nina Schneyer (nee Mudrick); beloved wife of the late Abraham Schneyer; devoted mother of the late Janet Goldwasser; dear mother-in-law of Dr. Norman Goldwasser; adored sister of the late Isaak Mudrik; also survived by loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held at Rudomer Verein Cemetery, Rosedale on Thursday, March 23, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers.