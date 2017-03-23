The community was rocked by yet another round of bomb threats on March 14. Two days later, a swastika was found on a sign outside of the Jewish Museum of Maryland and B’nai Israel on Lloyd Street in Jonestown.

As you’ll read in this week’s JT, Jewish Baltimore didn’t hide in fear or ignore the offenses. Marc Terrill, president of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, whose sign that proudly says, “Inspiring Jewish Community” was defaced on Lloyd Street, and Barak Hermann, CEO of the JCC of Greater Baltimore, took to YouTube to reassure the community of its security amid the ongoing threats, which have amounted to nothing more than harassment and disruption.

And in the case of B’nai Israel and the museum, a crowd of 70 gathered in unity after three congregants were inspired by the unfortunate vandalism. The event turned into a celebration of community.

These acts are so important at a time when anti-Semites seem to feel empowered. While we must be ever vigilant in the security of the Jewish community and all communities that have been targeted by acts of hatred, we must also remain unapologetically Jewish, proudly hitting the streets and the internet in the face of acts of intolerance.

In late 2013, when my now-defunct rock band — which consisted of three Jews and one member whose mother was Jewish — was playing at a Hampden bar during the holiday season, we allowed a group of carolers to lead a sing-along prior to our set. Unexpectedly, one of the singers made an off-color joke about Jews being bad tippers. When the initial shock wore off, we got the group off stage, and bartenders removed the group from the bar when they saw how upset other patrons were.

The following week, I utilized the most powerful platform I had — this publication — to document the incident in the form of a Reporter’s Notebook and to emphasize that anti-Semitism in all forms, including jokes told in jest at a bar, is unacceptable.

At a time when the Jewish community and the community-at-large is divided politically, standing together when these heinous acts occur is essential, and the outpouring of support for the JCC and B’nai Israel proves that the community gets it.

As Beth Am Synagogue Rabbi Daniel Cotzin Burg told the crowd gathered at B’nai Israel on Sunday: “Peace is only achieved when we come from a place of strength, when we come from a place of our sense of who we are and what we stand for.”

It’s a tall order to remain vigilant, strong, proud and celebratory all at the same time, but if history proves anything, it’s that the Jewish community always finds a way.

In the ugly face of hate, we respond and stand up without hesitation, and we celebrate community, unapologetically.

mshapiro@midatlanticmedia.com