JT Omits Jewish Agency

In the JT’s Feb. 17 cover story “Soldiering On,” there is no mention of the Jewish Agency, even though we are the only IDF-authorized agency in this space (wings.org.il and jewish agency.org/young-aliyah/ program/1341). Same with the JT’s “Naale Gives Students an Elite (and Free) Israel Education” (March 10). This is the second time that articles have been printed in the JT about a program under the JA umbrella with no mention of same. We have a tough enough time getting our accurate message out to the general public, leaders and federal executives.

Abe Wasserberger is vice president of Israel and global philanthropy at the Jewish Agency for Israel.