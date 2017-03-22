Misguided Energy

I was disappointed to read about the anti-BDS bill (“An Impassioned Debate,” March 10). The energy that Jewish institutional advocates like the BJC and JCRC are putting into this bill, especially at a time of escalating acts of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and racism, is a profound betrayal of the Jewish people and our values. Do they really believe that protecting Israel’s businesses should be a top legislative priority of Maryland’s Jews?

Framing their campaign as a counter to anti-Semitism, which they define as any resistance to Israel’s exile and suppression of Palestinians, is dangerously self-destructive to us as Jews in the U.S. and to our entire experience as a people with no borders. Now, more than ever, we can clearly see that our enemies are the forces of nationalism, exclusion and white supremacy, and our allies must be those who organize for equity, inclusion and diversity, whether in the Annapolis State House, the Capitol in Washington or the Israeli Knesseth. The affinity between Trump and Netanyahu is not a coincidence, as they are both aligned with an ethno-nationalism that fears the kind of human-rights motivated dissent that BDS advances.

Honestly, I don’t expect the BJC to represent my personal hopes for peace and justice in Israel/Palestine, but when it fixates on protecting Israel’s business interests as its primary legislative focus instead of refugee asylum, public education, climate disaster or any of the dozens of other collective crises we currently face, it looks like it doesn’t want to represent us at all.