Thanks for ‘Scrap’

The JT’s Feb. 3 cover story “More than Junk, It’s Scrap!” was a refreshing look into Baltimore’s Jewish history. I would like to see more articles of this type in the JT. The article gave me a sense of the forces that shaped Baltimore’s industrial history and paved way for today’s dynamic Jewish community. It also reminded me how fortunate we are today to have employment opportunities that didn’t exist for our immigrant ancestors. They took the discarded, literally, and built a city. You fleshed out a portion of Baltimore’s past that I had not known about and connected me to the Jewish roots of the scrap industry.