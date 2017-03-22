Time for Morhaim to Go

Ethics and legality are mutually exclusive of one another in the case of Del. Dan Morhaim’s actions as a consultant to a company involved with medical cannabis (“Morhaim Reprimanded for Ethics Issue,” March 10). Disclosure doesn’t make it right. He crossed the line as a public official helping a private enterprise, and though there is no evidence that he benefited from his actions, it reeks of impropriety. A good man gone bad? I don’t think that is necessarily the case, but my perception is that it’s his time to go. Twenty-three years as a politician is more than enough. Maybe he can advance his career and become a lobbyist.