Morhaim Should Resign

Even though the legislature unanimously voted to reprimand Del. Dan Morhaim (“Morhaim Reprimanded for Ethics Issue,” March 10), he continues to justify his actions and blame others for his failings (“Your Say,” March 17). He has failed in his ability to act as an effective representative of his constituents in District 11 and demonstrated the reasons why he should resign from the legislature.

The voters of District 11 also had their senator, Bobby Zirkin, labeled as unethical by the court for attempting to use his legislative privilege to have a court case postponed. He stated that he was integral to the case. Yet, after the court failed to postpone, he withdrew his appearance. I guess he wasn’t that integral. He should resign also. I hope voters in District 11 consider honesty and integrity in the next election.