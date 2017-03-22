Keep Them Out

Regarding the JT’s editorial “Is Israel Shutting the Door on Skeptics?” (March 17), those who the anti-BDS law keeps out are not just visitors or skeptics, they are Israel’s’ enemies. BDS, as its perpetrators brag, attacks Israel by economic, diplomatic and social ostracism of its institutions, enterprises and people. One proponent claims BDS is psychological war against Israel. “All the boycott has to do is keep growing, drop by drop — yes, like Chinese water torture — for it to succeed. Because finally, the boycott is not an economic war against Israel, it’s a psychological war,” said Larry Derfner, a BDS advocate. Israeli Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer calls the boycott “political terrorism.”

BDS does not just object to settlements in Judea and Samaria but to the “settlements” in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Beersheba, Haifa and, of course, Jerusalem. BDS aims to replace the Jewish state with a country including descendants of the Arabs who left in 1948 and later.

Many BDS proponents are European: In fact, the first person barred from Israel since the law’s passage was Hugh Lanning, a pro-Palestinian British activist with at least a 10-year record of anti-Israeli activities in England and elsewhere. BDS has greater resonance in Europe than the U.S., as Tuvia Tenenbom noted in his book “Catch the Jew.”

The absurd situation in which a European or other foreigners can advocate boycotting Israel and then “visit,” claiming to be just a “skeptic,” must be stopped. As Gilead Erdan, minister of Strategic Affairs, said: “Whoever acts against Israel should understand that the rules of the game have changed. No sane country would allow entry to key boycott activists working to harm the country’s core interests and lead to its isolation.”

“The new law replaces a warm welcome with suspicion” says the JT editorial. BDS advocates deserve that suspicion. They are not just “skeptics” or “visitors” but Israel’s foes. Good for Israel for keeping them out.