System Has Failed Us

It was disheartening to read the “defense” by Del. Dan Morhaim (“Your Say,” March 17) of his conduct and the lack of action taken by the Ethics Committee of our state legislature. Morhaim is using the Hillary Clinton defense: I did nothing illegal; illegality is a term of criminal law; ethics is defined by Merriam-Webster as “rules of behavior based on ideas about what is morally good and bad.”

What Morhaim did was unethical. He failed to inform his colleagues and constituents how he would personally profit from the laws he actively advanced. His colleagues in the legislature were no better, choosing to allow the conduct with a simple slap on the wrist. It is time that our state enacted an independent entity to judge the ethical conduct of our legislators.