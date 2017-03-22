Repetition and Renewal Parshat Vayakhel-Pekudei

Why repeat, as this week’s Torah portion does, all the details of the construction of the Mishkan after we have already heard them, when they were initially commanded? Would it not have been simpler to deal with the entire execution of external building, furnishings and priestly garb with the single verse: “And the People of Israel built the Mishkan exactly as God commanded”?

In order to understand the significance of the repetition, it is important to remember that the Almighty desires an intimate relationship between Himself and the People of Israel. That is why they are commanded to build a Mishkan in the first place: So “that I may dwell among them.”

However, worshiping the golden calf, recorded in last week’s parshah, was a betrayal of the ideals given at Sinai. In effect, the Israelites committed adultery, scarring the love and intimacy God had just bestowed upon them. Were God only a God of justice, this would have been the demise of the Jewish people, their sin mandating a punishment that would have meant the end of the Abrahamic mission.

But since God is also a God of compassion, He forgives. However, can we legitimately expect forgiveness for as heinous a crime as idolatry? Will the Almighty take Israel back even after they have committed adultery?

Herein lies the true significance of the repetition of each and every painstaking instruction regarding the Mishkan. God places his nuptial “home” with Israel before they sin with the golden calf, and God accepts their construction of the nuptial home after they have sinned with the golden calf. The repetition is a confirmation that the intimacy between God and Israel has been restored, that the relationship between God and His bride, Israel, has returned to its original state of mutual commitment and faith. The repetition of the exact details is essentially God’s gift of forgiveness.

The namesake for this Sabbath’s special reading, Hachodesh, brings us toward a new beginning. Chodesh, the Hebrew word for month, is also bound up with chadash (new) and chidush (renewal). In effect, the moon is the messenger of change and renewal, the ability to emerge from total darkness to a state of fullness and perfection.

Rabbi Shlomo Riskin is chief rabbi of Efrat.