On March 17, 2017, Shirley Teitler (nee Posner); beloved wife of the late Leo Tabackman and Abraham Teitler; devoted mother of Donna (Robert) Wolf and Leslie (Scott) Wasserman; loving sister of the late Alfred Posner; dear sister-in-law of Hilda Posner; adored grandmother of Elysa (Matthew) Lipsky, Marla (Neil) Markoff, Bonnie (Joshua) Goldberg and Lee Wasserman; cherished great-grandmother of Harper Goldberg, Daniel Lipsky, Ryan Lipsky, Blake Markoff and Hailey Markoff. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m. Interment at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 12 Chellis Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Tuesday with evening services at 7:30 p.m.