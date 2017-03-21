On March 17, 2017, Helene Lenore Shiffman (nee Katz); beloved mother of Susan Reaver; loving sister of Steven (Myra) Katz and the late Jackie Shayneman; devoted daughter of the late Jack and Mildred Katz; adored grandmother of William Purkey (special friend Ashley Wallman); cherished great-grandmother of Azaleah Noel, Adalyn Lyric, Brittany Sophia and Brookelynn Alexandria Purkey, Alena Lynn and Albri Lynn Souders; dear aunt of Michael Katz and Perry Katz. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue on Friday, March 24, at 1:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Pits and Rotts for Life Rescue, P.O. Box 970, Randallstown, MD 21133 or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.