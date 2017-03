On March 20, 2017, Mae Nettler (nee Farber); loving wife of the late Morton Nettler; cherished mother of Steven (Yanela) Nettler, Karen Nettler (Jay Slater) and Richard (Kathy) Nettler; beloved sister of the late Seymour Farber; adored grandmother of Jonathan (Danielle) Nettler, Adam Nettler (Joan Robinson), Diane (Stephen) Weisberg and Kevin Nettler; devoted great-grandmother of Oscar, Henry, Eliot, Martin, Whitney and Isaiah; cherished daughter of the late Lillian and Jack Farber. Funeral services and interment will be held privately in New York. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215, or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, or ACLU, 125 Broad St., 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004.