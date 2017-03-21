On March 17, 2017, Philip Saul Shermak, devoted husband of the late Annette Shermak; loving father of Michele Shermak (Howard Sobkov), Shereen Shermak (David Chang) and Julie Shermak (Steven Goodman); dear brother of Ira Shermak; adored grandfather of Samuel Sobkov, Max Sobkov, Hannah Chang Shermak and Gabriella Goodman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Congregation on Wednesday, March 22, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 305 Overhill Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. with 7 p.m. services.