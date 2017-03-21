On March 17, 2017, Stanley Zandick, devoted husband of Karleen Zandick (nee Leon) and the late Sandi Zandick; loving father of Jeffrey Zandick, Gail Lafferman and Michele (Ted) Reichter; dear step-father of Linda (Daniel) Witt and Michael (Heidi) Levy; cherished brother of the late David Zandick; beloved grandfather of thirteen and great-grandfather of two; devoted son of the late Abraham and Elizabeth Zandick. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. Interment is Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. The family will be receiving at 5 Pomona West Unit 2, Baltimore, MD 21208, Wednesday beginning at 3 p.m. and Thursday beginning at 12 noon.