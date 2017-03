On March 19, 2017, Doris Levy-Becker (nee Adler); beloved wife of the late Isadore “Pete” Levy; devoted mother of Larry H. (Karen J.) Levy and Joyce Levy-Levin; loving sister of the late Philip Adler, Louis Adler, Sylvia Adler and Jeannette Kremen; cherished grandmother of Jaime B.(Simone) Masson-Levy and Dr. Scott E. (Elina) Levy; great-grandmother of Elek Masson-Levy. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mogan Abraham Cemetery, Rosedale on Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 30 Diamond Crest Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, immediately following interment, with a service Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m.