On March 21, 2017, Sylvia Lurie (nee Tabackman); loving wife of late Sidney Lurie; devoted mother of Marvin (late Carol) Lurie and Norma (late Bill) Levin; beloved sister of the late Rose Hoffman, Goldye Levy, Joseph, Leo, Oscar and Irving Tabackman; adored grandmother of Andrea (Jeffrey) Walker and Roger Lurie; cherished great-grandmother of Max and Chloe Walker. Funeral services and interment will be held at Bobroisker Beneficial Circle Cemetery, Rosedale on Wednesday, March 22, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers.