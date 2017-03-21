On March 19, 2017, Beverly Sober (nee Spahn); beloved wife of the late Melvin Sober; devoted mother of Marvin (Marsha) Sober, Julian (Rhona) Sober, Carol (Michael) Alpern; dear sister of Manuel “Buddy” Spahn, Ruth Bloom, Elaine Eudell, Ronald Spahn and the late Shirley Stoler; also survived by seven adoring grandchildren and ten adoring great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Lillian and Samuel Spahn; devoted companion and friend Martha Crowley.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, March 21, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Md. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 2401 Shelleydale Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.