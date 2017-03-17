On March 17, 2017, Joan Nevins (nee Shapiro); mother of David H. Nevins (and wife Susan), Eric. R. Nevins and Lizabeth S. Nevins (and her spouse Jonathon Imber). She is also survived by a sister, Winnifred Delon and nine grandchildren: Frederick (Ricky), Kirby, Reed, Frederica, Jake, Josh, Lindsay, Courtney and Evan. She is also survived by her companion of 35 years, Allen Winer, and was pre-deceased by her husband of 30 years, Dr. Frederick Nevins. Funeral services and interment are private. The family and friends will gather to receive visitors at Woodholme Country Club in Pikesville, Maryland on Monday evening, March 20th, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a memorial tribute offered at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Joan Nevins Guest Artist Fund At Towson University, or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Fl., New York, NY 10001.