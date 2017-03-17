On March 17, 2017, Lysl Sundheim (nee Heyman), beloved wife of the late Ernest Sundheim; loving mother of William (Joan) Sundheim and Marian (Paul) Maihan; devoted grandmother of Stephanie (Brian) Lindley, Michael (Leah) Sundheim, Jill (T.J.) Mayotte and Douglas (Nicole) Sundheim; beloved great-grandmother of ten; adored daughter of the late Meta and Salo Heyman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown on Monday, March 20, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 2114 Tall Pines Court, Catonsville, MD 21228, following interment on Monday only.