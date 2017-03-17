On March 16, 2017, Kent Boyd Williams, devoted husband of Carolyn Williams (nee Rosen); loving father of Michael (Amy) Friedman, Jaime (Steven) Costolo and Cory (Amanda) Williams; dear brother of the late Suzanne Stanley; beloved brother-in-law of Kenneth Stanley and Lillian (Dr. Hirsch) Seidman; cherished grandfather of Jake and Colin Friedman, Jordan and Ella Costolo and Pierce and Hayes Williams; dear son of the late Creighton and Sue Williams; dear son-in-law of Bluma and the late Jan Rosen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Special Olympics, 1133 19th St. NW, Washington, DC 20036. In mourning at 3618 Michelle Way, Pikesville, MD 21208.