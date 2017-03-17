On March 16, 2017 Bernice Raynor (nee Miller), beloved wife of Bernard Raynor; loving mother of Dr. Joyce Raynor (Dr. Ronald Meier) and Stuart (Barbara) Raynor; adored sister of Sonya Garfield, and the late Irvin Miller; loving grandmother of Rachel Meier, Jessica (Jason) Werner, Alex Raynor and Callie Raynor; devoted great-grandmother of Mia Rose Werner; cherished daughter of the late Rose and Joseph Miller. Services at Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc., 8900 Reisterstown Road (Mount Wilson Lane), on Sunday, March 19, at 1 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Shiva observed at 725 Mount Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday, following interment, with a service at 7 p.m. Shiva will continue through Friday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m., with services at 7 p.m.