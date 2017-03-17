On March 16, 2017, Sol Goldstein; beloved husband of the late Jean Goldstein (nee Turk); devoted father of Mark (Linda) Goldstein, Robert Turk (Vivian) Goldstein and Donald B. (Ariela) Goldstein; adored grandfather of Todd Goldstein, Meredith Marx, Jenna Gold, Shuki Goldstein and Yoni Goldstein; cherished great-grandfather of Taylor, Sara Naava, Gavi, Yael, Dovid, Casey, Parker, Adina, Ze’ev and Tsofia; loving son of the late Isaac and Sarah Goldstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 17, at 2 p,m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Peabody Conservatory, c/o Jean Turk Goldstein Scholarship Fund, 1 E. Mt Vernon Place, Baltimore, MD 21202. In mourning at 4001 Old Court Road #319 (Pavillion In The Park), Pikesville, MD 21208, through Monday morning.