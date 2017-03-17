On November 4, 2016, Doris E. Schwartzman (nee Fisher); beloved wife of the late Dr. Louis H. Schwartzman; devoted mother of Sherri D. (Dr. Sanford D.) Minkin, Gilbert A. (Diane M.) Schwartzman and Bruce R. Schwartzman; loving sister of Jeannie Lazinsky and the late Bernard M. Fisher; dear sister-in-law of Irv Lazinsky, Florine (late Dr. Stanley) Steinbach and the late Nan Fisher; cherished grandmother of Liesl M. Blumenthal, Ethan B. Minkin, Marc H. Minkin, Beth Schwartzman Thorpe, Louis M. Schwartzman, Matthew Schwartzman, Monica Schwartzman Kenney and Eli Schwartzman. Also survived by loving great-grandchildren and many beloved family and friends. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Dr. Louis H. Schwartzman Fund, c/o Central Scholarship Bureau, 6 Park Center Court, Suite #211, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.