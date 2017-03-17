Heads of JCC, Associated Address Bomb Threats in Video

In the wake of another round of bomb threats to Baltimore’s JCCs on Tuesday evening, Barak Hermann, CEO of the JCC of Greater Baltimore, and Marc Terrill, president of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, posted a video to YouTube to reassure the Jewish community.

“The threats have been relentless,” Hermann said in the video. “They have been trying and draining, but we have been able to persevere and continue to keep our doors open because of you. You are our most important asset. Your safety and security … are of the utmost importance.”

This week’s threats, emails sent late Tuesday night that include bomb and shooting threats to both the Park Heights and Owings Mills JCCs, marked the third threat to the Park Heights facility and the second to Owings Mills.

“Together, we will get through this difficult time and we will be stronger because of it. Tomorrow will be a better day,” reiterated Terrill.

Nearly 150 bomb threats have targeted JCCs, Jewish day schools and other Jewish institutions since the beginning of the year. This week’s threats also affected JCCs in St. Louis, Omaha, Neb., Atlanta and Boulder, Colo., all of which have been the targets of previous threats as well.

dnozick@midatlanticmedia.com