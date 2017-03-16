On March 13, 2017, Irene Porter (nee Friedman), cherished wife of the late Bernard Porter; devoted mother of Nadine (David) Hazman and Bonnie (Stewart) Rosenberg; adored grandmother of Laurie (Kevin) Luskin, Jonathan (Cindy) Hazman and Brandon Andreadakis; step-grandmother of Elliot Rosenberg and Rachel (Russ) Cohn; beloved great-grandmother of Chad Hazman and Brent Hazman; step-great-grandmother of Madison Luskin; also survived by devoted nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 20, at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Court, Rosemont, IL 60018. In mourning at 300 Woodholme Ave. (Woodholme Country Club), Baltimore, MD 21208. Receiving immediately following interment until 5 p.m. Receiving resumes at 7:00 p.m, with services at 7:30 p.m. Receiving on Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., resuming at 7:00 p.m., with services at 7:30 p.m.