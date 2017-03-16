On March 15, 2017, David Bernard Supovitz; beloved husband of Barbara M. Supovitz (nee Rosing); cherished father of Bruce (Lisa) Supovitz and Jay Supovitz; devoted brother of Stanley (Rosalyn) Supovitz and Edwin (Shirley) Supovitz; adored son of the late Harold and Mildred Supovitz; loving grandfather of Sara and Ross Supovitz. Funeral services and interment will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney Md. on Sunday, March 19, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chabad on Campus, 719 Eastern Pkwy, First Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11213. In mourning at 12105 Faulkner Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday through Thursday, with services each evening at 7 p.m.