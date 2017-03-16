On March 11, 2017, Adam Ben Fishman; beloved son of Alison Hartman and Jed Fishman; devoted brother Jake Fishman (fianceé, Meghan Jones); cherished grandson of Gerry Fishman and the late Roy Fishman, Deborah Fishman, Daniel Hartman and Joyce Hartman; loved by Lizzy Solovey. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 19, at 11 a.m. Interment is private at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Helping Up Mission, 1029 E. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21202. In mourning at 2219 Sulgrave Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.