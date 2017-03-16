On March 14, 2017, Alice Diane Richmond, loving mother of Tzahi M. (Einat) Posner, Jennifer G. Posner and Rachel L. Posner; dear sister of Carol Rozencwaig (Richard Wilson) and the late Harvey Richmond; adored grandmother of Yonatan Posner, Shira Posner and Bauer Posner; cherished daughter of the late Shirley and Julius Richmond; also survived by her “sister” Brenda Neville. Funeral services and interment will be held at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Avenue on Friday, March 17, at 2:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. In mourning at 527A Allegheny Ave., Towson, MD 21204, Friday only, with a mincha service at 4:30 p.m.